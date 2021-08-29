Affordable uniforms law will miss new school year

For years many, schools have had a link to a local uniform shop, where all pupils must go to get kitted out. Although many parents see this as a way of supporting local business, for plenty of other families it just limits their chances of getting something cheaper elsewhere. This new law is aiming to open up the way those deals with supply shops are signed, so it's not done on a nod-and-a-wink, and will now have price as the central factor.