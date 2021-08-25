Iceland supermarket boss sounds alarm over Christmas supplies
The boss of supermarket Iceland says the supply chain chaos is getting worse, just as retailers start planning for the key Christmas period.
Richard Walker told the BBC he estimated the UK's shortage of lorry drivers was now about 100,000, with the company itself about 100 short.
Christmas is almost upon retailers as planning starts now, Mr Walker said.
"The reason for sounding the alarm now is that we've already had one Christmas cancelled at the last minute," he said.
"I'd hate this one to be problematic as well," he added. "We start to stock-build from September onwards for what is a hugely important time of year," he added.
"We've got a lot of goods to transport between now and Christmas and a strong supply chain is vital for everyone."
"The driver shortage is impacting the food supply chain on a daily basis and leading to shortages on the shelves," Mr Walker said.
"We've had deliveries cancelled for the first time since the pandemic began, about 30 to 40 deliveries a day."
The simple solution he said, was for heavy goods vehicle drivers to be added to the UK's skilled workers list, to help get drivers recruited from overseas.
"These men and women, these HGV drivers, have kept the show on the road for 18 months during the pandemic and it's criminal that we're not viewing them as skilled workers," he told the BBC.
Asked if Brexit is responsible for the supply chain problems, Mr Walker responded: "I think so, but it's a 'self-inflicted wound' rather than an inevitable consequence of Brexit, caused by the government's failure to appreciate the importance of HGV drivers and the work they do for us."
Incentive schemes
Firms from a number of sectors in the UK have been battling with a supply chain crisis due to a shortage of lorry drivers.
On Friday, Logistics UK, which represents freight firms, and the British Retail Consortium (BRC) wrote to the government to plead for new measures to alleviate the problem.
Tesco has been offering lorry drivers a £1,000 joining bonus amid a chronic shortage of drivers in the industry.
Other companies are also understood to be offering similar incentives for HGV drivers after disruption to supply chains led to product shortages. Morrisons said it was working on schemes to train staff to become lorry drivers.
A government spokesperson said last week it was bringing in a package of measures to help tackle the HGV driver shortage, including plans to streamline the process for new drivers to gain their HGV licence and to increase the number of tests that can be conducted.
Toy trouble
Problems with shipping goods in from overseas could also hit Christmas, according to toy retailer boss Gary Grant.
The chairman of The Entertainer told the Mail Online that he had to contend with shortages of containers to bring goods in from Asia and a jump in shipping costs.
"What is unique to us is that Christmas is a fixed date, so we are under extreme pressure at the moment to move as much stock as we can, but are significantly behind with the shipment of products," he said.
"There's not a shortage of toys, but what will happen as when we get nearer to Christmas, the suppliers will not have back-up stock that we've previously relied upon. So the range of stock we have may be narrower."
He warned that popular toys such as Paw Patrol, Barbie and Rainbocorns could be in short supply.