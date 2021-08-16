Airlines reroute flights from Afghan airspace
- Published
Airlines have stopped flying through Afghan airspace after the country's civil aviation authority advised carriers to reroute.
United Airlines, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic had stopped using airspace after the Taliban swept into the country's capital, Kabul.
The Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) advised transit aircraft to reroute, Reuters reported.
The ACAA said journeys through Kabul airspace would be uncontrolled.
On Sunday, the Taliban declared victory after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled abroad and his government collapsed.
Western nations, including the US and UK, are rushing to evacuate staff and citizens. Commercial flights have mostly been suspended, which has sparked chaos at Kabul airport as hundreds of Afghans and other foreign nationals try to leave the country.
Emirates said it had suspended flights to Kabul until further notice.
An Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi changed course and exited Afghanistan's airspace, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24.
In July, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed new flight restrictions over Afghanistan for US airlines due to the risk "posed by extremist/militant activity".
It said flights operating below 26,000 feet were prohibited in the Kabul Flight Information Region, which largely covers Afghanistan, unless operating in and out of Hamid Karzai International Airport.
According to website Safe Airspace, countries such as Canada, Britain, Germany and France have also guided airlines to fly at an altitude of at least 25,000 feet over Afghanistan.
In recent years, airlines and governments have provided more guidance on the risks of flying over conflict zones after two planes were shot down.
In 2014, a Malaysia Airlines plane was shot down over eastern Ukraine, killing the 298 people on board. In 2020, a Ukraine International Airlines jet was hit by Iran's military, killing all 176 passengers and crew.