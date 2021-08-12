UK inhaler firm Vectura backs £1bn bid by Marlboro-maker
- Published
Directors at UK inhaler company Vectura have recommended shareholders accept a £1bn bid from tobacco giant Philip Morris International (PMI).
The Marlboro cigarette maker's offer of £1.65 per share beat a rival bid from US private equity group Carlyle, whose final offer was £1.55 per share.
Vectura makes inhaled medicines and devices to treat respiratory illnesses such as asthma.
Dozens of health groups had urged Vectura to reject the firm's offer.
The health groups warned that the deal would significantly harm the future prospects of the healthcare company, as it will deter top lung researchers and scientists unwilling to work for a tobacco company.
Shares in Vectura, which counts Novartis and GSK among its customers, have soared 33% in value since Carlyle's first offer in May.
Sources close to the deal tell me the company feels their primary duty is to shareholders and note that PMI must be allowed a chance to transition to its stated goal of deriving half its revenue from non tobacco products within a decade.
Some have also questioned whether this deal is any different in principle from oil and gas companies investing in renewable energy.
However, this decision will be treated with dismay by health groups and will disappoint many shareholder groups who hoped this deal be an acid test of whether shareholders really prized wider societal goals over getting the best price.
PMI will need to convince 51% of shareholders to take the money for it to take control. Many other shareholders may feel uncomfortable being a minority shareholder in a tobacco company subsidiary.