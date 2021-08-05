UK interest rates held at record low despite inflation fears
- Published
UK interest rates have been held at a record low of 0.1% amid speculation about the need to dampen rising prices.
Rate-setters on the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee are split over whether rising inflation fuelled by the economic recovery is temporary.
Some economists argue the Bank should rein in its economic stimulus, but there was also no change on Thursday.
Inflation jumped to its highest for almost three years in June, at 2.5%, and is forecast to rise further.
The MPC of eight members voted unanimously in favour of holding rates.
The central bank will also keep up its £875bn quantitative easing programme following a seven to one vote in favour.
Michael Saunders was the one vote against. He argued that the government bond purchases should be cut from £875bn to £830bn.
Separately, the Bank's latest economic growth outlook published on Thursday forecast a gross domestic product (GDP) rebound of 7.25% in 2021.
Although this is unchanged from the previous estimate of 7.25% in May, it is still the fastest growth rate for 70 years.
However, the Bank now expects the economy to then grow by 6% in 2022, compared with a previous 5.75% forecast.