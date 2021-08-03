Greggs: New stores set to create 500 jobs
Bakery chain Greggs has said it expects to create 500 new retail jobs in the coming months as it continues to open new outlets.
The new jobs come as part of the chain's plans to open about 100 net new stores by the end of the year.
Greggs swung back to profit during the first half of the year as its sales rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.
The stronger-than-expected sales mean it now expects full-year profits to be "slightly ahead" of previous forecasts.
Greggs reported profits of £55.5m for six months to 3 July, compared with a £65.2m loss a year earlier.
Like-for-like sales for the four weeks to the end of July were 0.4% higher than the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.
The chain said the recovery in trade in recent months was "stronger than we had anticipated" as it saw strong trade in suburban areas and local High Streets.
Ambitious growth
Greggs is looking at even more ambitious growth plans as it said it had "the opportunity to expand its UK estate to at least 3,000 shops".
It had 2,115 locations at the start of July.
"Greggs once again showed its resilience in a challenging first half, emerging from the lockdown months in a strong position and rebuilding sales as social restrictions were progressively relaxed," said boss Roger Whiteside.
The group has also targeted growth areas such as delivery and drive-thru sales after the pandemic weighed on some core trade such as its travel sites.
"Greggs' results reflect its underlying strength as a business," said John Moore, senior investment manager at Brewin Dolphin.
"The company is feeling the full effect of a 'return to normal' along with the benefits of its investment in digital and the adaptations made to its estate to accommodate new customer habits during lockdown."