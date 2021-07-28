Cannabis part of the future says tobacco giant
British American Tobacco (BAT) has said more than a third of its UK revenues now come from vaping.
The tobacco giant is currently running a pilot of a new cannabidiol (CBD) vape product in Manchester.
It said it was focused on "building a better tomorrow" by encouraging more people to switch to nicotine alternatives.
Releasing its half year results to the end of June, BAT reported an 8.1% rise in revenues to £12.18bn.
The tobacco giant also saw its fastest gain in new customers, with users of non-combustible products jumping 2.6 million to 16.1 million.
BAT's chief executive Jack Bowles told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the firm is looking to "accelerate" its transformation by "reducing the health impact" of its business.
In March, the tobacco giant took a 20% stake in Canadian medical cannabis maker Organigram and signed a deal to research a new range of adult cannabis products, initially focused on CBD.
"As we think about our portfolio for the future certainly beyond nicotine products are interesting for us as another wave of future growth," said Mr Bowles.