Euro 2020 boosts food and drink retail sales
- Published
Retail sales in the UK rose between May and June, boosted by demand for food and drink as millions watched the Euro 2020 football tournament.
Sales rose 0.5% month-on-month following a drop in May, official figures showed.
Growth came from "food and drink sales, boosted by football fans across Britain enjoying the Euros", the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
June retail sales were 9.5% higher than before the pandemic in February 2020.
The largest contribution to total retail sales growth in June was from food shops where sales rose by 4.2%, "with anecdotal evidence suggesting these increased sales may be linked with the start of the Euro 2020 football championship," the ONS said.
Conversely, sales at non-food shops dropped by 1.7% between May and June, with a sharp fall in demand for furniture and clothing.
The ONS said sales of petrol and diesel rose by 2.3% "as people continued to increase their amount of travel". But it said sales of automotive fuel remain 2,1% below pre-pandemic levels.