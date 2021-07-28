Food distributors complain of lack of detail over Covid tests
By Beth Timmins
BBC News
- Published
Smaller food delivery firms have complained that they still do not know whether they qualify for the new Covid test scheme to prevent their workers having to self-isolate.
Daily testing for certain critical sectors in England was launched on Monday after several sectors warned of staffing shortages caused by 10-day isolations.
But Krissy Fremont from wholesalers Birchall Foodservice, which delivers food to schools, hospices, care homes, restaurants, hotels and cafes, said the Burnley-based company was "completely in the dark".
"There's still a total lack of detail," she told the BBC.
On Monday, the government said organisations were being contacted by NHS Test and Trace so they could mobilise sites this week to test up to 10,000 food service staff.
But Birchall Foodservice said it had not received any communication about whether they are included in the scheme.
Ms Fremont, who has had to fill in for isolating staff by doing driving shifts herself, said she had "absolutely no certainty" that the company was able to use the scheme or its testing facilities.
She has emailed the government for clarification, but so far has only received an automated response.
A government spokesperson said over 500 priority test sites have been identified across supermarket and wholesale distribution centres, large manufacturing sites and processing plants. The spokesperson added that businesses are now receiving tests to start testing.
Manchester based fish, meat and poultry traders J& B Wilde is also struggling with staff shortages and has not been contacted by the government about the scheme.
Owner Mariella Gabbutt told the BBC two of her 18 employees had to isolate after being pinged by NHS Test and Trace and had to take holiday pay.
"Both cut chicken so if they had both been pinged at the same time, I'd have had to close the chicken room," she explained.
Four other businesses she trades with have closed because of Covid and the problems with driver shortages which have also increased her delivery costs by 25%.
"If you're self-employed you just can't afford to have 10 days off, it would close the business," Ms Gabbutt added.
The chief executive of the Federation of Wholesale Distributors, James Bielby, told the BBC the scheme was "not really an option" for some smaller businesses for whom supervised on-site testing was "not a practical solution."
"It requires a commitment of staff and space which would be very onerous for them and will be a challenge for Cash and Carry depots for example," he said.
Smaller wholesalers can apply for specific exemptions for fully-vaccinated individual members of staff in critical roles, but there might be a 24-hour delay in hearing back whether they can do so.
"The delay in giving them access to the scheme means more expense, more food wasted if it cannot be delivered, and more small businesses having to turn customers away," Mr Bielby added.
Jayne Paterson, owner of Paterson's Fruit and Veg, which supplies care homes and restaurants in Cumbria and South Scotland, also says she is yet to receive any clarification or information from the government.
"We've been able to manage our own isolating staff but we've been losing customers from their staff having to isolate - which costs us £800 a week in lost sales to each restaurant we supply."
"I'd like to think the daily testing will keep going as it's what is allowing us to trade but we're still finding it very tough," she added.
Sainsbury's said on Tuesday that the daily contact Covid testing is now up and running at three of its depots. While Morrisons said of its largest depots, three will be included in the initial 15 priority testing sites.
Morrisons said it was in the process of contacting staff who have been double vaccinated and pinged to see if they would like to move to a daily testing regime, which is voluntary.
Shane Brennan, chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation, told the BBC that the scheme was "very limited."
"We now know how to get into the exemption scheme but you have to jump through a lot of hoops and be able to set up a sophisticated testing operation at your site."
"To do that with just three weeks before the isolation rules end feels like a very long way from exemptions that could have made a proper difference earlier on," he added.
From 16 August, anyone in England who is fully vaccinated - and unvaccinated under-18s - will be able to take PCR tests - which are sent to a laboratory to be checked - instead of self-isolating, if pinged.
Similar rules come into force in Scotland from 9 August - and in Wales from 7 August.
Separately, Steve Turner, the Unite union's assistant general secretary for manufacturing, called for the government to urgently rethink its decision not to exempt the automotive and steel sectors from self-isolation rules.
"UK workers must not lose out because the government's reopening of the economy is incoherent," he said.