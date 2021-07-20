Firms must apply for isolation exemption for 'pinged' staff
By Michael Race
BBC Business reporter
- Published
Businesses will have to apply for staff to be granted exemptions from coronavirus self-isolation rules, the government has said.
There will be no list of critical workers exempt from isolating rules and exemptions will be "considered on a case by case basis".
Individual businesses will have to contact their relevant government department to apply for any exemption.
Transport and food supply firms are understood to be seeking exemptions.
Food supply industry body the Cold Chain Federation said firms should be able to apply for a "blanket exemption" to avoid staff shortages.
It said it was the "only way" the policy would make a difference.
The new policy comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that fully-vaccinated people in critical roles in England would be able to continue working even if told to self-isolate after being in close contact with someone who has Covid. The new rule is limited to those without Covid symptoms.
Those eligible, which includes NHS and care staff, will be able to take daily tests instead and Mr Johnson said the list would include food, utility and border staff.
Shane Brennan, chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation, said the only way the policy would make a "meaningful difference" was if companies "can apply for a blanket exemption for either their whole company or their whole supply chain division".
"This could be enacted quickly and would give employers the opportunity to put in place safeguards to ensure it applies only to double vaccinated people and supervise daily testing," he said.
"Requiring businesses to name individual workers will be time-consuming, fractious and confusing and unlikely to make a meaningful difference."
Mr Brennan said the number of people absent in the sector due to isolation requests was "growing exponentially across the food supply chain".
"This is another wave of pressure crashing down on employers already experiencing a labour crisis."
The Cold Food Federation has previously written to Health Secretary Sajid Javid calling for an exemption from the isolation requirements for workers in the food supply chain.
The government has faced criticism of the impact of self-isolation on industry, with several businesses having their operations disrupted due to staff absences.
The Unite union said the government was communicating "mixed messages" which were giving a "strong impression that ministers are flying by the seat of their pants".
The union's assistant general secretary, Steve Turner, said: "Unite would welcome any move by ministers to keep plants moving and our manufacturing members working, as long as it does so in a safe and considered manner.
"For plants to remain open now and in the months ahead, there needs to be faster testing, the continuation of free lateral flow tests for employers, a statutory sick pay rate that means people will actually stay off if ill and the extension of the furlough scheme."
'Not a blanket exemption'
The Bristol Port Company said 46 of its 550 employees were currently self-isolating, which was causing shortages in crane operators.
Jon Chaplin, director of external affairs, said the company was working with the UK Major Ports Group trade association to lobby for the industry to join the test and release pilot scheme, "so those currently isolating can return to work earlier".
The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "It's not a blanket exemption and my understanding is we're not going to be producing a list covering individual sectors, these business-critical areas will be able to apply for exemptions to their host departments.
"It's important that anyone who feels they're in a critical industry or wants to raise potential issues because of isolation are able to contact departments and get advice and where necessary get exemptions."
Asked specifically about supermarket workers, the spokesman said: "We're not seeking to draw lines specifically around who or who is not exempt.
"What's important is to make sure critical services are able to function and get that balance right between requiring people to isolate... but also making sure critical services can function."