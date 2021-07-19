Two jabs needed to enter nightclubs from September
Full vaccination will be a condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather from September, the government says.
The latest figures show 35% of 18-30 year olds have still not had both jabs.
Currently nightclubs and other crowded venues are only encouraged to ask revellers to show proof of vaccination, a negative test result or immunity.
But Boris Johnson said he was concerned by the "continuing risk" of transmission posed by nightclubs.
The Prime Minister told a press conference: "I don't want to have to close nightclubs again as they have elsewhere. But it does mean nightclubs need to do the socially responsible thing.
"As we said last week, we do reserve the right to mandate certification at any point if it's necessary to reduce transmission.
"And I should serve notice now that by the end of September, when all over 18s have had their chance to be double jabbed we're planning to make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather."