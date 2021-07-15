UK job vacancies climb past pre-pandemic levels
The number of job vacancies in the UK surpassed pre-pandemic levels in the three months to June, according to new data.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there were 862,000 jobs on offer between April and June, 77,500 higher than the quarter of 2020.
The ONS said the rise was driven by "hospitality, wholesaling and retailing".
The number of people on payrolls also grew, up by 356,000 in June.
Some regions of the UK saw payroll numbers rise past levels seen before Covid forced the country into lockdown, including the North East, the North West, the East Midlands and Northern Ireland.
However, the ONS said the number of payroll workers remained 206,000 below pre-pandemic levels at 28.9 million.
"The labour market is continuing to recover, with the number of employees on payroll up again strongly in June," said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.
"However, it is still over 200,000 down on pre-pandemic levels, while a large number of workers remain on furlough."