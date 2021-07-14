John Lewis and Waitrose plan to cut 1,000 jobs
John Lewis and Waitrose are planning to cut 1,000 jobs as part of a shake-up of store management.
The move follows the closure of eight John Lewis shops earlier this year, which put almost 1,500 jobs at risk.
John Lewis, which owns Waitrose and the department store chain, is trying to cut costs as shopping habits change and more people shop online.
It said it would help affected staff find new roles and wanted to avoid compulsory redundancies.
The proposed job cuts "will allow us to reinvest in what matters most to our customers", a John Lewis Partnership spokesperson said.
It will invest in customer service roles and "visual merchandising to make our shops look their best to entice customers", the retailer said.