Craft beer industry accused of being 'sexist boys' club'

Another bar worker says: "I worked as a barmaid in an independent craft ale pub. One night after closing up [the landlord] came behind the bar, pushed me up against the wall, put my hands above my head and kissed my neck. I think I froze in fear, but the only response I could muster was to laugh - no idea why I responded this way. He apologised and said he didn't know what had come over him. Luckily, I don't have to see him anymore as I've moved away, but he still owns the pub."