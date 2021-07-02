Vauxhall set to announce Ellesmere Port electric van
The owner of Vauxhall could announce as early as next week plans to build electric vans at its Ellesmere Port plant in Cheshire, the BBC understands.
The investment, said to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds, would safeguard about 1,000 factory jobs.
The future of the plant had been in doubt after Vauxhall's parent company, Stellantis, scrapped plans to build a new Astra model there.
Nissan this week said it will make new electric cars at its Sunderland plant.
Stellantis has been discussing options for the site with the UK government for several months, and is known to have been seeking financial support for its plans.
Sales of vans have been booming during the pandemic, as a result of growing home delivery sales.
The push into electric vehicle manufacturing has grown since the UK and other European countries announced a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars as of 2030.
Stellantis is the world's fifth-largest car maker and also owns Peugeot, Fiat and Chrysler.