US jobs growth picks up speed amid reopening
- Published
US jobs growth picked up speed in June as the economic reopening continued, official figures show.
Employers created a larger-than-expected 850,000 jobs last month, driven by new posts in bars and restaurants, retail and education.
Despite the boost in hiring, the unemployment rate was little changed at 5.9%, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said.
It comes as different industries offer incentives to battle a worker shortage.
Although the number of job vacancies has seen a record high of 9.3 million, firms such as McDonald's and Chipotle in the hospitality industry, for example, have increased the minimum wages in their company restaurants to try to entice new staff.