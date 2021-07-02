Asda to allow permanent hybrid working for offices
Asda has announced it will make hybrid working permanent at its head offices once Covid restrictions are lifted.
The supermarket group said staff at Asda House in Leeds and George House in Leicester can choose where they work.
Around 4,000 staff work at both offices, with the majority based in Leeds.
England is set to lift final Covid measures on 19 July and many businesses have indicated they will continue to allow flexible working.
However, not all companies plan to embrace a hybrid approach. Goldman Sachs International has said it wants people to come back into the office once restrictions have ended.
Asda said its new approach "will encourage colleagues to select the best location to do their job", including home, head office or even a store or depot.
However, the company said the model would not work for all employees, such as those who need to have close contact with colleagues, like, for example, people who work in training.
But it said staff also "have the flexibility to work from home when it is more productive to do so, such as tasks that involve planning or research".
Jacki Simpson, Asda's vice president of people operations, said: "We have learned a great deal about working patterns during the last 16 months and have seen colleagues work productively across different locations."
She said the retailer had consulted with staff about how they wanted to work in the future.
"We know they welcome the increased flexibility of remote working," she said. "However, they also acknowledge there is some work that is simply better done from the office, so as we move forward a hybrid working model is the right approach for our people and the business."