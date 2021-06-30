Trump Organization expected to be charged over tax
Ex-President Donald Trump's company and its finance chief are expected to be charged with alleged tax-related crimes, according to US media reports.
The Manhattan District Attorney's office will bring charges against the Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg on Thursday, outlets said.
It is not thought that Trump will be implicated personally, they reported.
New York City has already cut business ties with the twice-impeached former president.
The Trump Organization is a family holding company that owns hotels, golf clubs and other properties. It has been under investigation for months by both the Manhattan district attorney and the state attorney general.
Charges by District Attorney Cyrus Vance are expected to focus on whether Mr Weisselberg and other company executives received benefits like apartment rentals or leased cars without reporting them properly on their tax returns, according to the reports which first appeared in the Wall Street Journal.
But Republican Donald Trump has previously suggested that the investigations are politically-motivated.
In a statement earlier this week, he said that the case was looking at "things that are standard practice throughout the US business community, and in no way a crime."
If the company were found guilty, however, certain business partners may draw a line under their relationship with the Trump Organization, as well as facing fines.
New York City, for example, already announced it would terminate contracts with the firm to run skating rinks, a carousel and a gold course, in the aftermath of the US Capitol riots.