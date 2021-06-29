Portugal exempts under-18s from quarantine
Under-18s travelling to mainland Portugal with a fully vaccinated parent or guardian will not have to quarantine, authorities have confirmed.
The statement follows two days of confusion over whether Portugal's new rules applied to minors.
Under the rules, adults must quarantine for 14 days unless they can prove they received their second vaccine dose a fortnight before arrival.
But children aged 12 and over do have to show a negative Covid-19 test.
This must either be an RT-PCR test taken 72 hours before their departure or a lateral flow test taken 48 hours before their departure.
These rules are specific to mainland Portugal, which is currently on the amber list, meaning those travelling back to the UK from there must quarantine for 10 days at home.
Different rules apply for travellers to Madeira, which will be added to the UK's green watch list from Wednesday.