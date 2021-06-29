House prices rise at fastest pace since 2004
UK house prices rose 13.4% in the year to June, the fastest pace since November 2004, the Nationwide has said.
The building society said the average house price increased to £245,432 from £216,403 in June 2020.
Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said prices were "close to a record high" in relation to average incomes, which he added "makes it even harder" for first-time buyers.
He told the BBC the pandemic had "stimulated" the housing market.