Foreign business leaders may get quarantine exemption
- Published
Foreign business leaders will no longer need to quarantine when arriving in England if their trip is likely to have a significant economic benefit to the UK, the government has announced.
The exemption will be for arrivals from amber-list countries, and only given in exceptional circumstances, the Department for Business (BEIS) said.
Executives will need to have Covid tests and have written permission.
It will balance economic interests with public health safety, BEIS said.
The exemption is for executives wishing to travel to England to make a "financial investment in a UK-based business" or for "establishing a new business within the UK".
BEIS said: "This exemption is designed to enable activity that creates and preserves UK jobs and investment, while taking steps to ensure public health risks are minimised."
Business leaders will not qualify for an exemption if the activities can be carried out remotely via telephone or email, or by another person. "Routine meetings" and "speculative sales pitches" will not qualify.
"Significant economic benefit" is considered to be having a greater than 50% chance of creating or preserving at least 500 UK-based jobs, or creating a new UK business within two years, BEIS said.
Business leaders visiting England will need to take a Covid-19 test, take further tests on arrival, and tell the government they intend to use the exemption, before getting a letter of confirmation.
Bosses hoping to use the loophole to attend a routine board meeting will be disappointed, although a meeting to make a decision on whether to invest in a new UK division could be accepted.
'Arbitrary move'
As with the quarantine exemption for seasonal workers, the business leaders will need to self-isolate whenever they are not conducting the exempt business activity.
Travellers from red list countries are not exempt.
Business leaders have been primarily carrying out activities remotely during much of the pandemic.
But airlines have been pushing hard for restrictions to ease because sales of business-class and first-class seats - which generate the biggest profits - have plunged as companies adopt remote working.
Tej Parikh, chief economist at the Institute of Directors commented: "Medium-sized enterprises will be the powerhouses of our economic recovery, so initiatives that effectively lower quarantine requirements for executives in large businesses seem arbitrary."
Mr Parikh stressed that it was "vital that the government does not overlook the crucial importance of helping SME business leaders getting back up and running by focusing purely on multinationals".