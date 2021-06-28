Nissan to create thousands of UK jobs as it expands battery production
By Simon Jack
Business editor
Published
Nissan is to announce a major expansion of battery production in Sunderland creating thousands of new jobs both directly and in the supply chain.
The firm, which already makes the Leaf electric car in Sunderland, may also announce the launch of a brand new electric model.
The government is contributing to the overall cost of the project, which is expected to cost hundreds of millions.
The size of the government contribution has not been disclosed.
As a government source put it: "We have announced a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, so we are prepared to support that transition".
It is hoped the new plant will be producing batteries in time for 2024 when the level of UK-made components in UK-made cars is required to start increasing in line with the terms of the UK's trade deal with the European Union - where most of Nissan's Sunderland-assembled cars are sold.