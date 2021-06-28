Portugal makes UK unvaccinated people quarantine
People from the UK travelling to Portugal will have to quarantine for 14 days unless they can present proof they have received both coronavirus vaccines a fortnight before their arrival.
The Portuguese government added the UK to the list of countries from which travellers must quarantine "at home or a place indicated by the health authorities".
The rules came into effect at midnight.
Germany also wants the European Union to restrict UK travellers.
The Times reported German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to designate the UK as a "country of concern" because the Delta variant of the coronavirus is so widespread.
The plans will be discussed by senior European and national officials on the EU's integrated political crisis response committee.
In Portugal, the legislation is in force until 11 July, but the Portuguese authorities stated it could be reviewed "at any time, depending on the evolution of the epidemiological situation".
Brazil, South Africa, India and Nepal were already on Portugal's quarantine list, but the exception for people who are vaccinated against Covid-19 to avoid isolating only applies to the UK.
For all countries on the list, an exception is also made for participants in specified sporting competitions being held in June and July.