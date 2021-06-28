Greensill auditor under investigation by watchdog
- Published
The UK's accountancy watchdog has launched an investigation into the auditor of Greensill Capital, the collapsed financial backer of industrialist Sanjeev Gupta.
The Financial Reporting Council has begun a probe into accountancy firm Saffery Champness.
It also announced an investigation into PwC, which audited financial statements made by Wyelands Bank.
The bank was controlled by Mr Gupta but also lent money to his other firms.
The FRC said it was looking into Saffery Champness's audit of Greensill Capital's financial statements for the year to 31 December 2019.
The supply chain finance company went bust in March, raising concerns over the future of GFG Alliance, the sprawling empire controlled by Mr Gupta and his family which owns the UK's Liberty Steel.