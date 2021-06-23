Travel industry protests against Covid restrictions
Travel industry employees are holding a series of protests around the country against coronavirus restrictions.
Airlines and travel companies say current limits on travel have had a devastating impact on the sector.
Ministers are due to update the traffic light system for international travel on Thursday amid calls for more countries to join the green list.
The government said it continued to explore how it could open international travel safely.
Most holiday destinations, including Spain, Greece and Italy, are on the government's amber list, meaning travellers have to quarantine when they return to the the UK.
As a result, the travel industry has dramatically scaled back its operations.
On Wednesday cabin crew, pilots, travel agents, airport staff and industry heads held what they described as a day of action.
Airport staff stood with placards on empty runways while others protested outside Westminster, Holyrood and Stormont.
They called on the government to offer the industry more financial support and increase the number of countries on the UK's green list, allowing passengers to travel without having to quarantine on their return.
One of the backers of the day of action was industry trade body Abta. The organisation's chief executive Mark Tanzer tod the BBC: "The industry is going to need support to get through these critical months, particularly the summer season which is where most of the cash would normally come in.
"So extending the furlough arrangements for the travel sector, business rates relief and also looking at a really targeted financial support, a revenue replacement system."
'Major step'
The government said its international travel policy was guided by "one overwhelming priority - protecting public health".
"We keep all measures under review and continue to engage with industry and international partners to explore how we can open international travel safely.
"Both tailored and wider economic support is still available to the sector, including the furlough scheme."
Airport bosses want fully vaccinated passengers from amber-list countries to be exempted from quarantine.
"That would be a major step forward and I think it would create the confidence that people need to go ahead and book travel and travel over the summer," said Manchester Airports Group chief of staff, Tim Hawkins.
"Other countries are doing that, Germany, France, and at the moment that doesn't apply in the UK but it could and it would open up potential for travel for lots of people over the summer.
"So I think it's really important, but it needs to happen quickly."