Firms reassured over post-Covid debts
- Published
The government has told business leaders it will take a "cautious approach" to firms that owe it money in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The message came in a letter from Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng to the Institute of Directors and R3, which represents insolvency firms.
In the letter, seen by BBC News, he said enforcing insolvency would remain a last resort.
The government has spent billions protecting the economy from Covid.
As part of these efforts, measures preventing firms from being wound up if they fall into insolvency have been extended until the end of September.
However, it is feared some companies could struggle to survive when emergency support measures begin to be removed.
The business secretary writes that he "recognises the path back to full trading and coming off government support will be difficult for many companies".
In response to concerns about firms becoming insolvent because of money owed to the Treasury through loans and support schemes, Mr Kwarteng says HMRC will take a "cautious approach to enforcement of debt owed to government" which has been accrued during the pandemic.
He adds that it will be flexible with companies who engage with it in order to manage their debt.
There is pressure on the government to recoup some of the vast amounts spent supporting the economy during the pandemic - and Mr Kwarteng writes that a return to normal insolvency processes will be vital for a healthy economy.