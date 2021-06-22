Government borrowing eases in May
Government borrowing fell in May compared with the same month last year, with the economy in recovery mode after lockdown measures eased.
Borrowing - the difference between spending and tax income - was £24.3bn, official figures show, which was £19.4bn lower than May last year.
However, the figure was the second-highest for May since records began.
Borrowing has been hitting record levels, with billions being spent on measures such as furlough payments.
The huge amount of borrowing over the past year has now pushed government debt up to nearly £2.2 trillion, or about 99.2% of GDP - a rate not seen since the early 1960s.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) now estimates that the government borrowed a total of £299.2bn in the financial year to March.
While that was down by £1.1bn from its previous estimate, it remains the highest level since the end of World War Two.
The ONS said the cost of measures to support individuals and businesses during the pandemic meant that day-to-day spending by the government rose by £204.2bn to £942.6bn last year.
Strong recovery
Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said public borrowing was continuing to decline more rapidly than had been expected by the spending watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).
"The stronger-than-expected economy meant that central government receipts came in at £56.9bn in May, above the OBR's £55.2bn forecast," he pointed out.
"Public borrowing will continue to undershoot the OBR's Budget forecast, given that GDP in 2021 likely will be about 3% higher than it expected this year," he added.
"That windfall will be offset only partially by higher-than-expected interest payments, due to rising RPI inflation, and the likelihood that the government will extend Covid-19 related health spending into next winter."
Thomas Pugh, UK economist at Capital Economics, agreed that a strong economic recovery was starting to feed through into lower government borrowing.
"The trend in tax receipts should continue to improve over the rest of the year, as stronger GDP growth than anticipated by the OBR boosts the public coffers," he said.
"That means the Chancellor [Rishi Sunak] may be spared having to implement his proposed tax hikes/spending cuts before the 2024 general election."
In a statement, Mr Sunak said the government was "continuing to support people and businesses to get back on their feet" as the country emerged from the pandemic.
However, he added that it was "also important over the medium term to get the public finances on a sustainable footing".