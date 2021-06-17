Halfords faces 'acute' bike supply challenges amid Covid disruption
- Published
Halfords has warned it faces "acute" challenges with bike supplies after Covid restrictions led to surging demand and lockdowns in Asia hit manufacturers.
Sales of bikes rose by 54.1% in the year to 2 April as the pandemic limited local travel and overseas holidays.
Halford said "pent-up" demand for bikes and continuing restrictions on foreign trips would support future sales.
However, it added: "Supply challenges for cycling products remain acute."
As well as strong demand for conventional bikes, Halfords said it had seen a 94% rise in demand for e-bikes, e-scooters and accessories during its financial year to 2 April.
However, global bike supplies have been hampered by shortages of components such as brakes, as well as raw materials. Local lockdowns have also disrupted businesses in Asia which make cycles.
The Bicycle Association said: "Most bicycles in the world are manufactured in East Asia, and even those which are assembled in the EU often require components shipped from that region. This extended supply chain does mean that, even in normal circumstances, delivery times are long.
"Sudden increases in global demand put additional pressure on production and, particularly recently, there have been constraints on shipping. This has resulted in some temporary delays in supply."
Halford announced "very strong" full-year results, with total sales up 13.1% to £1.2bn. Pre-tax profits rose to £64.5m from £19.4m for the previous year.
Looking ahead, the bike and motoring retailer said: "A return to normal trading patterns remains highly uncertain, particularly in the second half, as the hospitality industry and international travel potentially reopen to a greater extent."
Nevertheless, Halfords said it has seen "positive momentum" continue into the first weeks of its current financial year "with demand for our motoring services strong, cycling demand remaining elevated, and staycation products" proving popular.