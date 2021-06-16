UK inflation jumps to 2.1% in May
UK inflation jumped to 2.1% in the year to May, after as the rising cost of clothes, fuel, food and drink pushed the rate above the Bank of England's 2% target.
The Consumer Price Index measure of inflation rose from 1.5% in April, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Inflation is now at its highest since before the pandemic.
The May rise was above most economists' forecasts of an increase of about 1.8%.
Rising inflation has raised fear that interest rates may have to increase.