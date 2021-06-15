UK jobs market 'showing signs of recovery'
- Published
The jobs market is "showing signs of recovery", official figures suggest, with the unemployment rate falling and the number of job vacancies rising.
Unemployment stood at 4.7% in the three months to April, down from 4.8% previously, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
The number of job vacancies in March to May was 758,000 - just 27,000 below pre-pandemic levels.
However, unemployment among the young and those in hospitality remains high.
Sam Beckett, ONS head of economic statistics, said: "The number of employees on payroll grew strongly in May, up by almost 200,000, although it is still over half a million down since the pandemic struck.
"Job vacancies continued to recover in the spring, and our early estimates suggest that by May the total had surpassed its pre-pandemic level, with strong growth in sectors such as hospitality.
"Meanwhile the redundancy rate remains subdued, while the number of employees on furlough has continued to decline."