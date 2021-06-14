UK and Australia agree broad terms of trade deal
The broad terms of a trade deal between the UK and Australia have been agreed, the BBC understands, with a formal announcement expected on Tuesday.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison agreed the deal over dinner at Downing Street.
It is the first trade deal to be negotiated from scratch since the UK left the EU.
