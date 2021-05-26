Dutch court orders Shell to curb emissions faster
Oil giant Shell must cut its greenhouse gas emissions faster than it had originally planned, a Dutch court has ruled.
In a case brought by climate activists, the court found that Shell was breaching obligations under Dutch law.
Shell must cut its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030, which is a steeper reduction than currently planned.
It must also help suppliers and customers reduce their emissions, the court in the Hague said.