Nissan 'in talks to build huge UK battery factory'
Car giant Nissan is reportedly in advanced talks to build a huge electric car battery plant in the UK.
The Japanese company would not confirm a Financial Times story about the plans for a gigafactory, but pointed to its Sunderland plant's crucial role in producing electric vehicles.
"We will continue to electrify our line-up," Nissan said in a statement.
The FT said the factory is part of Nissan's plan to make the UK largest electric carmaking hub outside Japan.
The factory, which would be built on the existing Sunderland site, would produce 200,000 batteries a year and support thousands of jobs, the FT said.
In a statement, Nissan said: "Having established EV [electric vehicle] and battery production in the UK in 2013 for the Nissan Leaf, our Sunderland plant has played a pioneering role in developing the electric vehicle market.
"As previously announced, we will continue to electrify our line-up as part of our global journey towards carbon neutrality. However, we have no further plans to announce at this time."
Last week, reports that Tesla boss Elon Musk had visited the UK sparked speculation that the billionaire was looking for a site to build his own gigafactory.