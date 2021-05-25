Government borrowing fell in April as UK reopened
Government borrowing hit £31.7bn in April, official data shows, which was lower than the same month last year as parts of the economy reopened.
The Office for National Statistics said borrowing was £15.6bn lower than April last year, when the UK entered its first full month of Covid lockdown.
However, the figure was the second highest for April since records began.
Parts of the economy began to reopen last month, including pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and gyms.