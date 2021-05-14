Gupta empire facing UK fraud probe over Greensill
- Published
The business empire of Liberty Steel owner Sanjeev Gupta is under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO).
The probe is over suspected fraudulent trading and money laundering, including its financing arrangements with failed company Greensill Capital UK.
In a short statement, the SFO said: "As this is a live investigation, the SFO can provide no further comment."
Greensill, a major lender to Mr Gupta's business, collapsed last month.
A representative of GFG Alliance, Mr Gupta's family conglomerate, said the group had no immediate comment on the matter.
GFG Alliance employs 35,000 people at companies stretching from Wales to Australia.