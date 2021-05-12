Summer holiday demand shifts to winter, says Tui
- Published
The UK's largest travel operator Tui has reported a sharp jump in demand for holidays this winter as more people defer their holidays.
As of 2 May, bookings this year for winter 2021/22 breaks were up 17% on the same period in 2019.
But total summer bookings were down 69% due to continued uncertainty over travel rules.
Nevertheless, TUI said it expected the safe return of holidays in the coming months.
"The continued vaccination progress across our key customer markets and destinations, combined with more testing, and comprehensive hygiene measures throughout our eco-system, should enable the safe return to holidays this summer," it said.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, third lockdown and travel restrictions, Tui's revenues dived by 89% to €716m (£614.6m) in the six months to March.
Meanwhile its losses widened to €1.5bn (£1.3bn).
However, TUI said customers were keen to travel once Covid restrictions were fully lifted.
Nearly three times as many Britons have decided to book with the travel giant for the summer of 2022 compared with 2019.
And while bookings for summer 2021 are down, 2.6 million customers are due to take holidays, although some of these were re-bookings.
The travel operator said it was focused on reopening a portfolio of destinations strong vaccination coverage and low incidence rates, including the Greek islands, the Balearics, the Canaries and Portugal.
However, as only 12 countries have been added to the government's "green list" for foreign holidays, Tui said it still faced financial uncertainty and was unable to issue a specific financial forecast for 2021.