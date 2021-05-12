UK economy shrank by 1.5% in first quarter
- Published
The UK economy shrank by 1.5% in the first quarter of 2021, as the country experienced a lengthy winter lockdown.
School closures and a large fall in retail sales earlier in the quarter dragged down economic growth, said the Office for National Statistics.
The economy is now 8.7% smaller than where it was before the pandemic.
However, there was a strong recovery in March with the economy growing 2.1% as shops and schools reopened.
