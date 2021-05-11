Queen's Speech: Missing Employment Bill 'long overdue'
Employers' groups and trade unions have expressed concern at the lack of an Employment Bill in the Queen's Speech.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously promised such a bill amid fears that workers' rights could be watered down after the UK left the EU.
But Downing Street blamed the coronavirus pandemic for the delay.
The TUC said the government had "rowed back" on its pledge, while the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) said the bill was "long overdue".
REC chief executive Neil Carberry said he was "surprised by the lack of a specific Employment Bill in the government's legislative programme".
"It was due to contain a number of measures to extend and protect workers' rights, and create a Single Enforcement Body to tackle abuses in the labour market - and could also have provided further guidance on flexible working and the regulation of umbrella companies," he said.
"We hope to hear more about these issues from government, as they can't just be sidelined as the labour market recovers."
'Dithering and delay'
TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said: "We can't build back better from this crisis unless we improve pay and conditions at work.
"But the government has rowed back on its promise boost to workers' rights by not bringing forward its long-overdue Employment Bill.
"This pandemic has brutally exposed the terrible working conditions and insecurity many of our key workers in retail, care, and delivery face.
"We need action now to deal with the scourge of insecure work - not more dithering and delay."
The Joseph Rowntree Foundation added its voice to the criticisms, saying it was "deeply concerned that providing security for low-paid workers was not a priority".
Its director, Helen Barnard, added: "The government has repeatedly committed to levelling up our country, but with one in eight workers trapped in poverty and many of them hardest hit by the pandemic, many will be in disbelief there was no bill to protect them announced today."
Downing Street said an Employment Bill would be introduced "when the time is right", citing the pandemic as the reason for the delay.