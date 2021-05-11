FTSE 100 slides amid fears of rising inflation
- Published
The UK's benchmark share index, the FTSE 100, has tumbled more than 2% amid worries that inflation is set to rise.
It follows similar falls in Asia and the US as traders fear rising consumer prices will push up interest rates.
The index has now retreated below the 7,000 mark to 6,980 after hitting a post-pandemic high of 7,164 on Monday.
"The market just can't shake the inflation fears which are clouding the recovery from Covid," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.
"Surging commodity prices are acting as a canary in the coal mine for inflation - with the huge infrastructure and stimulus packages in the US a key contributing factor."
The US tech-focused Nasdaq index fell 2.6% on Monday and the sell-off has continued.
"This is shaping up to be another tech bleed as we saw in September last year, with a sea of red on the boards in Europe this morning," said Neil Wilson, chief markets analyst for markets.com.
Both France's Cac 40 index and Germany's Dax index are down by nearly 2%.
Blue-chip blues
British engineering company Renishaw was the biggest faller in the FTSE 100 on Tuesday morning, falling 6.3%.
British Airways owner IAG also had a downbeat morning, with its shares falling 5.2% on the back of negative investor reaction to the Government's green list of safe countries to travel to.
Engineering group Melrose Industries dropped 4.7% while aerospace giant Rolls-Royce was down 4.1%.