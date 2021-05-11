Morrisons hails 'renaissance of the supermarket'
- Published
Morrisons says the pandemic has led to a "renaissance of the supermarket" as Brits enjoy cooking at home more.
The UK's fourth-largest supermarket group said sales had increased by 2.7% in the 14 weeks to 9 May.
It added that events such as Mother's Day and Easter were "particularly successful".
As the economy reopens after beginning the year in lockdown, Morrisons said there had been a strong improvement in sales of snack and takeaway food.
"The pandemic is not yet over, but it is in retreat across Britain and there is much to be positive about as something approaching normal life begins to take shape," said Morrisons boss David Potts.
"Our forecourts are getting busier, we are seeing encouraging recent signs of a strong rebound of food-to-go, take-away counters and salad bars, and our popular cafés will soon fully reopen."