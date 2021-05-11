Greensill: Watchdog to probe 'potentially criminal' collapse of firm
- Published
The UK's financial watchdog has opened an investigation into the collapse of Liberty Steel-backer Greensill Capital.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said "potentially criminal" allegations had been made about the circumstances of the financial firm's failure.
Liberty Steel owner GFG has been scrambling to raise funds since Greensill failed in March, leaving 5,000 jobs at risk.
It comes as David Cameron faces questions over lobbying for Greensill.
The former prime minister has said he regrets asking ministers, including Chancellor Rishi Sunak, for help by text but that he did not break government rules on lobbying.
In a letter to Mel Stride, the chair of the Treasury Committee in the House of Commons, FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi said the investigation was looking into Greensill Capital and its oversight.
"A number of allegations have been made in the press regarding the circumstances of Greensill's failure, some of which are potentially criminal in nature," Mr Rathi said.
"There are, therefore, some aspects of the FCA's interactions with Greensill entities that I am not able to disclose so as not to prejudice these ongoing investigations."
He added: "We are also co-operating with counterparts in other UK enforcement and regulatory agencies, as well as authorities in a number of overseas jurisdictions."