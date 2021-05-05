Peloton recalls treadmills after child's death
Peloton has recalled about 125,000 treadmills in the US after the death of a six-year-old child.
A US watchdog said the Tread+ machines pose a risk of injury or death to adults, children and pets if they get pulled underneath.
In addition to the death, Peloton had 72 reports of injuries such as broken bones, cuts and grazes.
Peloton boss John Foley said the firm had "made a mistake" in not recalling the machines sooner.
In March the firm warned parents to keep children away from its treadmills after the death of the six-year-old, who was pulled underneath the rear of the treadmill.
At the time Mr Foley called it a "tragic accident" - one of a "small handful" of incidents in which children have been hurt on the firm's exercise equipment.
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said that Peloton had voluntarily recalled the Tread+ and another machine, the Peloton Tread, which posed a safety risk because the display console can fall off.
An agreement between the watchdog and Peloton means the firm must stop selling the machines in the US and give a full refund to people who want to return them.