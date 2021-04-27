Crocs sales soar in fashion comeback
No, you didn't imagine it. The Academy Awards' musical director Questlove really did wear a pair of crocs on the Oscars red carpet this year. Oh, but they were spray-painted gold for the special occasion.
Whether you love them or loathe them - crocs are making a comeback.
On Tuesday, the shoe-maker reported record sales in the first three months of the year and raised its sales outlook for 2021.
Sales shot up by 64% to $460m in the first quarter, in comparison with the same period in 2020.
Its boss, Andrew Rees, now expects sales for the year to be up between 40% and 50% - versus a 20-25% uplift forecast in February.
Demand for the Crocs brand is "stronger than ever" across the world, Mr Rees said on Tuesday.
Branded by some as the "it-shoe" of the pandemic, people have turned to the divisive footwear company for comfy shoes to pair with their leggings and hoodies during lockdown.
But the US brand had already started working with celebrities and pop-stars to boost its popularity again.
In 2018, it paired up with rapper Post Malone who designed his own shoe (which still slightly resembled Swiss cheese). Collaborations with Latin pop star Bad Bunny and Justin Bieber followed - both of which sold out in minutes.
A focus on online has paid off for the firm. Digital sales grew 75.3% to to make up 32.3% of revenue in the first three months of this year, 30.1% in 2020.
Its strategy has focussed heavily on social media promotion, with #crocs having gained 1.6 billion views on TikTok, where influencers post videos dancing around or on how they style the rubber shoes.
Having gone from a fashion don't to a pandemic staple - can Crocs grow the brand any further?
It said on Tuesday it was counting on new products such as sandals, or their "Jibbitz" shoe charms which loyal fans can use to customise their shoes to build growth.
It's also set to focus on celebrity and social campaigns in Asia, where it sees the "largest long-term growth opportunity".