Covid costs push government borrowing to highest since WW2
UK public sector borrowing reached £303.1bn in the year to March, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the highest level since the end of World War Two.
The ONS said that the coronavirus pandemic "has had a substantial impact on the economy and subsequently on public sector borrowing and debt".
It added that both tax receipts and National Insurance contributions tumbled as public sector borrowing grew by a further £28bn in March.