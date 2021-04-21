UK inflation rate rises to 0.7% in March
The UK inflation rate rose to 0.7% in the 12 months to March, up from 0.4% to February, pushed up by the increased cost of clothes, fuel and transport.
The increase was slightly below economists' forecasts, held back by lower food prices.
The Office for National Statistics said some food "staples were lower than at the start of the pandemic".
Inflation is forecast to rise in the coming months, due to higher domestic energy bills and rising oil prices.
The Bank of England has forecast that inflation could reach 1.9% by the end of 2021, with other experts saying it will exceed 2% before the end of year.
The March inflation figure would have been higher without a fall in food prices, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
ONS deputy national statistician Jonathan Athow said: "The rate of inflation increased with petrol prices rising and clothes recovering from the falls seen in February.
"However, food prices fell back on the year, as prices of some staples were lower than at the start of the pandemic."