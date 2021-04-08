Asos sales and profits jump as customer numbers rise
- Published
Online fashion group Asos says its sales have grown by 24% in the past six months as it added one and a half million customers.
It now has 24.9 million customers, with more than seven million in the UK, where it makes most of its profits.
Profits for the six months to 28 February were £106.4m, up from £30.1m last year.
Asos said its integration of Topman and other Arcadia brands, which it bought in February, was "progressing to plan".
The company said it had achieved "record results driven by exceptional execution".