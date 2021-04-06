Peacocks stores back in business as buyout saves 2,000 jobs
- Published
The collapsed fashion chain Peacocks has been bought out of administration, a move that it is hoped will save all 2,000 jobs and 200 shops.
The chain was owned by Edinburgh Woollen Mills (EWM) which collapsed last November.
The buyers are an international consortium, lead by Peacock's former chief operating officer, Steve Simpson.
He hopes to reopen the stores once non-essential retailers are allowed out of lockdown.
EWM Group is a private investment group controlled by the Day family, which is owed money by Peacock's and is supporting the consortium.
A statement from the administrators, FRP, said the collapse of the chain was due to "the devastating effects of the Covid-19 lockdown" on the business.
The Peacocks' management team hope that, with the support of their partners, suppliers and landlords, they will be able to reopen up to 200 stores
The statement added the company hoped all 1,850 store staff, who are currently on furlough, will be able to return to work once stores reopen, along with more than 150 in head office and support.
A similar deal was set in place with EWM and Bonmarche brands, while another of EWM's brands, Jaeger, was sold to Marks & Spencer, which intends to run it as an online-only business.
Peacocks had 400 stores going into the pandemic a year ago and announced a series of job losses and store closures as it struggled to manage under the various restrictions.