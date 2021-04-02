US jobs creation surges in March as recovery gains steam
- Published
Related Topics
The US economy saw a surge in hiring in March as vaccination spreads, officials loosened restrictions and people pushed to return to their pre-pandemic activities.
Employers added more than 900,000 jobs driven by re-openings of restaurants, bars, arts organisations and schools.
The gains were the biggest since August and helped lower the unemployment rate to 6% from 6.2% in February.
However, overall employment remains far lower than before the pandemic.