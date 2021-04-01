Young and old shoppers boost Next's online sales
- Published
High Street chain Next has revealed that online sales, boosted by older and younger shoppers, have helped it through lockdown.
Group sales dropped by 17% to £3.6bn for the year ending in January compared with the previous year, but online trade helped boost that figure.
Next said on Thursday that online sales across the group had increased by 13% the last year.
Its fastest-growing groups of customers included under-20s and over-60s.
But profits for the last year more than halved after its stores were closed for long periods because of lockdown restrictions.
It said pre-tax profits fell 54% to £342m for the year, with the slump driven by Covid costs and lower sales in stores.
In the second half of the year, the sales lost across its shops (down £368m) were almost entirely offset by online at £364m.
Homeware, children's wear, sportswear and stay-at-home basics, such as sweatshirts and joggers, also helped mitigate lower demand for formal clothes including dresses or suits, it said.
The group also raised its profit forecast for the current year, as it said online sales soared in the past eight weeks.
Next told investors on Thursday that online sales over eight weeks from the start of February were "stronger than expected", up more than 60% on two years ago.
The retailer said it was expecting to post a pre-tax profit of £700m for the current financial year, up from its previous target of £670m.
In a statement, chairman Michael Roney said: "I believe that in difficult times, there is a clearer separation between the stronger corporate performers and the weaker ones.
"This result is due to the formation of a good management team and the establishment of robust processes during less volatile periods.
"Our continued investment over many years in our people and our systems has shown resilient results in the past year."
In total, the retailer's stores were closed for 20 weeks, while its warehouses were also shut down for two weeks in March to ensure it was Covid-safe for staff.
The firm spent £121m on system upgrades and its warehouses to help it keep up with demand as customers shifted their spending online.
It also said it had been "fortunate" in that returns rates for online orders had been low. It said that shoppers were "generally being more selective at point of order".
Julie Palmer, partner at Begbies Traynor, said that Next "has frequently under promised and over delivered".
"Its previous investment in online has been a strength and this has helped keep profits strong. However, its relative success does not mean it won't be desperate to open its doors in retail parks and on High Streets across the UK," she said.
"When non-essential retail does reopen, brands that have been a success without the High Street will want to be able to flex their muscles on it and hoover up talented brands off it.
"In the coming year, as some competitors either perish or drastically reduce their physical presence, the likes of Next will have bargaining power over retail landlords," she added.