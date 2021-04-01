Gupta: Liberty Steel plants 'won't close on my watch'
Liberty Steel owner Sanjeev Gupta has said UK plants will not shut down as his group races to refinance after the collapse of financial backer Greensill.
He said taking on the UK plants had been a "tough journey" and a "labour of love", but he would not walk away.
Mr Gupta was recently rebuffed by the UK government after a request for £170m in working capital.
Two investors have also begun legal action to have parts of his metals group wound up.
But Mr Gupta said his group "are not waiting for anybody" and "are doing what we can to help our businesses".
He said most of his operations around the world are "very good plants and doing extremely well".